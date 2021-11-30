‘Christmas in the Counties’ goes live, shop local this holiday season

THE COUNTY, Ontario – We’re spreading the holiday cheer in SDG!

The United Counties of Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry is imploring residents and visitors to the County to invest in locally-operated businesses this holiday season. And we’ve helped to kickstart the holiday shopping season by purchasing thousands of dollars in gift cards and prizes for businesses in SDG.

The County has partnered with Move 100 in Ottawa to spread the holiday cheer and draw more people into the SDG region. Starting today listeners are encouraged to tune in for wall-to-wall Christmas songs and a daily chance to win $100 VISA gift cards redeemable anywhere in SDG that accepts VISA.

The grand prize worth $5,000, features $2,000 worth of VISA cards, gift certificates, season passes and tickets to two dozen businesses and attractions right here in SDG.

“You do not need to leave SDG to find the perfect holiday gift this season,” said Karina Belanger, SDG Tourism Coordinator. “We have many locally-owned and operated businesses in SDG that are open while keeping COVID safety measures in mind.”

The contest runs until Dec. 17.

“Our goal with this program is to ensure that we are focusing on the health and financial wellbeing of our small-business community, which is the foundation of the local economy,” said Tara Kirkpatrick SDG manager of Tourism and Economic Development. “Our small business community in SDG exceeds the needs of local holiday shoppers. If you’re looking for a specific Christmas gift or holiday item, we know that you can find it in SDG.”

For more information on this promotion, please visit whereontariobegan.ca/christmasinthecounties.