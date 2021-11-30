CPS searching for missing senior

UPDATE: 2021-11-30 4:15 p.m.: Paulette Lamothe has been safely located.

Cornwall, ON – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is asking for public assistance to locate 78-year-old Paulette Lamothe. She was last seen on Tuesday, November 30th, 2021 at approximately 11:15 am in the area of East Ridge Drive and Second Street. Police do not believe foul play is suspected, however, we are looking to confirm her wellbeing and would like to speak to her or anyone with information concerning her whereabouts.

DESCRIPTION:

· 5’6” tall

· 160 lbs

· Last seen wearing a green winter coat (mid-length)

· Black winter boots

· Possibly wearing a black winter hat

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Paulette Lamothe, please call dispatch at 613-933-5000 ext. 2418.