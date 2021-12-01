According to a recent survey, 1 in 3 Canadians makes an online purchase of skin care products without trying them first. The survey also states that 3 out of 5 Canadians will read online products reviews before purchasing a skin care product. While 1 in 4 people think that price is an indication of how effective these products are, 1 in 2 think the opposite. Canadians are more beauty conscious than you may think of.

If you are a beauty-conscious soul and seek the best beauty secrets from Canada’s top sources, you have come to the right place.

Beauty Sense asked the most sought-after beauty sources in Canada for their insights into beauty secrets and here is the valued information they came up with.

1. Concealers

Concealers make you look awake. It helps you spot treat different areas. Additional benefits include:

Highlighting the cheekbones

Hiding fine lines

Making dark circles disappear

Works as a primer for lips and lids

Helps hide blemishes

2. Glycolic Acid Overnight Exfoliating Treatment

Using glycolic acid-based exfoliating treatment overnight can leave your skin glowy and soft in the morning. It helps:

Develop a radiant complexion

Improve skin texture and tone

Renew skin and enhance the glow

3. Use Petrolatum

There are many Canadians who have to live with chronically dehydrated skin. Petroleum jelly can help prevent the loss of moisture from your skin. Studies also show that the compound can increase skin thickness and enhance skin health. It will be best to choose a product that combines petroleum jelly in a well-formulated moisturizer. Such a combination is far better than using petrolatum directly on the skin.

4. Combination of Vitamin C Serum & Sunscreen

This unique combination protects your skin, offers anti-aging benefits, and glows your skin. It is recommended to apply the vitamin C serums after cleansing the skin and then applying sun protection. The sunscreen should be applied to all areas that can potentially be exposed to sunlight. The vitamin C serum will prevent free radical damage to the skin after the UV rays have come in contact with your skin.

Vitamin C serum is highly effective in caring for your skin. It will help maintain your skin’s natural glow and health. At the same time, it will protect the skin from potential future damage.

It is recommended to wear sunscreen every day. It will protect your skin, retain its youthful appearance for longer, and protect against skin cancer.

5. Hyaluronic Acid Serum

You should apply a hyaluronic acid serum on wet skin before using a moisturizer to seal it in place. hyaluronic acid or HA is a naturally occurring polysaccharide in the connective tissue. Some of the effects of using HA are as follows:

Moisturizing

Anti-aging

Anti-wrinkle

Treating eczema

Improved skin elasticity

Treating facial redness

6. Skin Foundation

A skin foundation can do much more than give you an even complexion and minimizing the pores. It can offer many benefits:

Anti-Aging : By blocking pollution out, the foundation can provide anti-aging benefits for your skin.

: By blocking pollution out, the foundation can provide anti-aging benefits for your skin. Protective Barrier : It can create a barrier against pollution, much more effective than your moisturizer cream or lotion can.

: It can create a barrier against pollution, much more effective than your moisturizer cream or lotion can. Preventing Sun Damage: Skin foundation can also provide protection against sun damage.

You should select a foundation formulated for your skin type. It can help rehydrate dry skin or control oil on oily skin. There are also medicated foundations for acne skin.

So, these are among the best beauty secrets from Canada’s top sources. They go beyond the purview of aesthetics and help you build a protective regimen for your skin.