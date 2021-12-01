Electric vehicle fast-charging to be available at ONroute locations on Highway 401 and 400

CORNWALL – Ontario, Electric vehicle drivers will soon have access to fast charging stations along Highways 401 and 400 in 2022, thanks to an agreement between Ivy Charging Network and ONroute, and its partners, Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC) and the Ministry of Transportation.

Ivy Charging Network is a joint venture between Hydro One and Ontario Power Generation, with additional funding from National Resources Canada that is aiming to be one of Ontario’s largest and most connected electric vehicle charging networks through its Charge & Go level 3 and Park & Charge level 2 networks.

“Partnering with ONroute, Canadian Tire and the Ontario Ministry of Transportation allows us to provide EV drivers an easy and reliable fast-charger experience they expect at even more convenient and accessible locations. Ivy Charging Network is committed to unlocking endless travel possibilities for EV drivers by introducing innovative solutions to support all of their charging needs – today and in the future,” said Theresa Dekker, Ivy Charging Network.

Ivy’s Network is installing 69 level 3 fast-chargers across all ONroute locations, with the possibility for further expansion. Ivy’s fast-chargers will be operational at 20 ONroute stations by the end of 2022, and the remaining 3 ONroute stations will be operational in 2023/2025.

“Ontario is putting shovels in the ground to build critical infrastructure including highways,” said Todd Smith, Minister of Energy.” Our agreement with Ivy, ONroute and Canadian Tire to construct EV chargers at all of the province’s 23 ONroute stations is an important step forward, allowing EV owners to travel our great province with more freedom and confidence. This deployment will reduce barriers to EV ownership, supporting Ontario’s growing EV manufacturing market, critical minerals sector and help achieve Ontario’s goal of building at least 400,000 electric and hybrid vehicles by 2030.”

The accessibility of these chargers will further encourage the electrification of the transportation sector in Ontario. The electrification of the province’s vehicles will continue to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“Our government is committed to providing Ontarians with clean air and a healthy environment in which to enjoy a high quality of life while taking the necessary steps to reduce emissions,”said Jim McDonell, MPP for Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry.