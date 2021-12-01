Legion pays tribute to long-time member and dear friend Elsie Kyer

CORNWALL, Ontario – On Tuesday, Nov. 30, Cornwall Legion Branch 297 announced that long-time member and dear friend Elsie Kyer had passed away on Sunday, Nov. 28 at the Cornwall Community Hospital. She was 103.

“How do you find the words to properly describe someone who could light up an entire room just by walking in? Elsie Kyer was easily the life of the party. At 103, she truly lived life to the fullest and inspired so many around her,” reads a statement on the Legion’s Facebook page.

Kyer had volunteered at the Legion for 55 years and was Second Vice for the Ladies Auxiliary.

“Elsie loved to play darts, and was never seen in front of a dart board without a quart of Coors Light closely behind her! She had a heart of gold, and was always good at making those around her laugh,” the Legion statement goes on to read.

Born in Longueuil, QC, in 1918, Kyer moved to Cornwall in 1945. For most of her life in Cornwall she lived in one of the first houses built in the Riverdale neighbourhood which was constructed by her husband and father-in-law in 1948.

When interviewed by Seaway News on the occasion of her 102nd birthday in 2020, Kyer said that the secret to a long life was drinking beer and staying active.

Kyer was the wife of the late Francis Edward Kyer, and long-time friend of Ray Bray. Mother of Brian (Elizabeth) of Lunenburg, Wayne (Vivianne) of North Carolina, Kenneth (Bonnie) of Cornwall, Gary (Caron) of Hamilton and Heather (Peter) MacDonald of Cornwall. Loving grandmother of Alice-Anne Kyer Wilson (Rodney), Gary Kyer (Cecilia), Eddie Kyer, Janet Eakes (Mark), Melissa Kyer-Gardiner (Ryan), Meghan Seguin (Rob), Sarah Lepage (Joshua), Kendra MacDonald, Sonja McMorland (Michael), Neil Kyer (Candace), Breanna Chisholm (Brennan) and Adeline Urban.

Precious great-grandmother of Taylor Kyer, Chandler Eakes, Cameron Eakes, Kendra Kyer, Hannah Gardiner, Kale Kyer, Alivia Kyer, Maddyson Kyer, Adasyn Gardiner, Isabelle Kyer, Noah Lepage, Isla-Ann McMorland, MacKenna Lepage, Callum McMorland and Carter Wilson.

An attendance-controlled visitation will be held at Lahaie & Sullivan Cornwall Funeral Homes West Branch, 20 Seventh Street West (613-932-8482). on Thursday December 2, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm and from 9:30 am until service. A Memorial Mass in Elsie’s honour will be held on Friday December 3, 2021at 11:00am at the Trinity Anglican Church.

In keeping with capacity restrictions, the family welcomes all who knew Elsie to view her Mass live or on demand at https://funeraweb.tv/diffusions/41702

As expressions of sympathy donations to Cystic Fibrosis, would be appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence may be left at www.lahaiesullivan.ca