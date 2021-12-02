Cornwall Community Hospital Foundation launches new website

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Community Hospital Foundation today unveiled a new website, with a sleek, contemporary design that makes it easier for members of the public to engage with our organization.

The website includes new features that allow for greater ease when donating to our foundation. There’s also a FAQ section that provides insights on how to best tailor a donation to our hospital and links to our sponsors.

The site was designed locally by Ryan Seale and Nimble Web Co.

“We’re thrilled with the new look of our website and the design complements our goal of making an online experience with our foundation as user-friendly as possible,” said Amy Gillespie, executive director of the Cornwall Community Hospital Foundation. “Donations to CCHF this holiday will help purchase life-changing, life-saving equipment to keep our community healthy.”

The opportunity to launch a new, mobile-enhanced website in time for the festive season helps CCHF make it easier to donate in support of local health care. Cornwall Community Hospital supports patients across Stormont, Dundas, Glengarry and Akwesasne.

The season of giving – YCU’s matching campaign is back:

Our partners at Your Credit Union are helping donor dollars go further. Back by popular demand, Your Credit Union will double monetary gifts to CCHF until the end of the year. Community members can donate at www.cornwallhospitalfoundation.ca to benefit from YCU’s matching campaign.