EOHU slightly behind provincial vaccination average

CORNWALL, Ontario – Today, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones and Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliot, recognized a significant milestone in Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout.

“We are delighted to announce that as of today, 90 percent of Ontarians aged 12 and over have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, providing greater protection from the virus and its variants…In addition to today’s milestone, more than 87 percent of Ontarians aged 12 and over have received their second dose; the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 is well underway and booster shots are being administered across the province to those who are eligible.” said Solicitor General Sylvia Jones.

In the Eastern Ontario Health Unit Area (EOHU), 85.26 percent of Ontarians aged 12 and over have received the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 88.21 percent of Ontarians aged 12 and over have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, sitting 1.79 percent under the milestone achieved. The age group with the highest number of people with a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the EOHU Area are between 70-79, sitting at 99 percent, and the age group with the lowest number of vaccinated people are between 18-29, sitting at 74.6 percent.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) is pleased to announce that it will be holding walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics for children aged 5 to 11 and their household members, including children aged 12 to 17 who have not yet been vaccinated or need a second dose. The walk-in clinics will take place on weekends from December 4 to 18 in six schools across the region. The schedule and clinic locations are available at www.EOHU.ca/vaccines5to11. Parents can also book a vaccination appointment for their children at a community-based clinic though Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccination portal at www.covid19.ontariohealth.ca or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900. For children who have barriers preventing them from physically going to a vaccination clinic, parents/guardians can call the EOHU at 1-800-267-7120.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit is providing additional support to workplaces who recognize the importance of a COVID-19 vaccination. To support these employers and employees, the EOHU has developed the COVID-19 Vaccination: Making an Informed Decision education course. This course examines all the questions, benefits and risks surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine so that participants can make an informed decision.