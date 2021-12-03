City’s first environment newsletter outlines green initiatives

CORNWALL, Ontario – The City of Cornwall released its first ever environment newsletter and it details various initiatives the City and its partners are undertaking to tackle the issue and effects of climate change.

Sustainability Coordinator outlines vision

The City of Cornwall has hired a Sustainability Coordinator in Angela Parker.

“For as long as I can remember I have been passionate about the environment, particularly non-human species. I completed a Master’s degree in Geography, Urban and Environmental Studies at Concordia University in Montreal where my research focused on human-non-human interactions and road ecology. I started working for the City in March 2021 as the Sustainability Project Coordinator, a brand new position. I love my job as it involves community outreach, such as Eco Day, and collaborative work with all City departments,” Parker writes in the newsletter.

Parker explained how mitigating greenhouse gases was a priority.

“By mitigating greenhouse gas emissions and becoming more resilient to extreme weather events. But also by balancing climate change priorities with multiple – and sometimes conflicting – considerations, as the city grows,” she wrote.

Youth for Climate Action Working Group

The City of Cornwall is looking for school aged youths grades 7 to 12 to sit on their Climate Action Working Group. Apply before December 13, 2021 at 4pm to join the Youth for Climate Action Working Group. Cornwall’s Youth for Climate Action Working Group will give young people a voice by helping assist the City to empower residents to take action on climate change issues.

Great River Rapport Workshop, Dec 15

This virtual presentation will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 15 from 7-8 p.m. will highlight the importance of land stewardship in combination with cultural conservation that is needed to engage and empower communities.

Environmental Tip of the Month

You can recycle wrapping paper (without glitter or foil), but consider using these alternative methods to be more environmentally conscious: wrap gifts in reusable fabrics, use gift bags, paper wrapping, and newspaper.

Christmas Tree Collection

On January 10 to 14, The City’s leaf and yard waste contractor will be collecting real Christmas trees. Please be sure to remove all lights and decorations. The collected trees are headed to the clean wood pile at the landfill, where they will be mulched and repurposed.