OPP stop stolen vehicle near Bainsville

POSSESSION OF STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE – Charges Laid

(SOUTH GLENGARRY, ON) – On November 26, 2021, shortly after 11:00 a.m. Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police assisted by the HSD (Highway Safety Division) observed a motor vehicle at high rate of speed on Highway 401 eastbound in South Glengarry Township. The accused attempted to evade Police and proceed eastbound on the north service road, South Glengarry Township. Officers intercepted the vehicle without incident near Bainsville Ontario. Investigation revealed that the motor vehicle driven by the accused was reported stolen.

Benoit Chouinard, age 31, of Montreal QC, was arrested and charged with;

-CC 320.17 Flight from peace officer

-CC 320.13(1) Dangerous operation

-CC 354(1) (a) Possession Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000 – in Canada

-CC 129(a) Resist Peace Officer

-CC 145(4) (a) Failure to comply with undertaking

-HTA 172(1) Race a motor vehicle – Excessive Speed

The accused was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall on November 29, 2021.