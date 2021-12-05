Season of Hope

CORNWALL, Ontario – Over thirty people attended the Lights of Hope campaign kick-off ceremony on Dec. 1 at St. Josephs Continuing Care Centre (SJCCC). The chilly wintery weather didn’t stop people attending the event to enjoy an opportunity to visit, enjoy some hot chocolate and cookies while listening to Christmas Carols sung by Heather Mahone, Heather Donihee and Pam Lalonde.

Michelle Gosselin, president of the RHSJ Health Care Fund, explained the campaign will focus on purchasing therapeutic equipment for patients and residents. A portion of the funds raised will be used to purchase a new hot water tank and items such as blanket warmers, heated towel bars and hot therapy packs. She was pleased to announce the campaign had already raised $10,000 dollars.

After a countdown by those in attendance, the lights were lit at 7 p.m. by Scott MacIntyre, president of the Residence Council. Immediately they shone through the darkness of a winter night bringing with them a sense of wonderment and joy.

Gosselin mentioned how the lights were positioned on the Centre’s patios, three main courtyards, trees along the front and the York Street entrance, continuing the lights were positioned such they are visible to residents from most locations.

SJCC is a 208-bed health care facility located on York Street in Cornwall Ontario. People are invited to drive by to see and enjoy the Lights of Hope. Gosselin mentioned the lights will be lit each night between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. until early January.

More information on SJCC can be found on their website at www.sjcc.ca or their Facebook page.