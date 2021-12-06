Cornwall Community Hospital Seeking Input on Strategic Plan

December 6, 2021

Cornwall Community Hospital (CCH) is embarking on the development of its 2022-2027

Strategic Plan and will be spending the next several weeks gathering input from various stakeholders including staff, physicians, patients, family caregivers, community service and healthcare providers, governments, and members of the community.

Interested individuals can provide input on the next Strategic Plan by completing an online survey on the hospital’s website at www.cornwallhospital.ca/en/strategic-plan.

“Building on our commitment to engagement and patient-inspired care, we hope to hear from all stakeholders. It is critical that our Strategic Plan is aligned with the needs of our population,” says Jeanette Despatie, CCH President and CEO.

The hospital’s previous 2016-2021 Strategic Plan saw CCH identify and make strides in areas of health informatics and technologies; community programs; patient, family and caregiver engagement; and nationally recognized health quality initiatives.

“We look forward to creating a strategic plan that incorporates the voices of our staff, community and various stakeholders,” added Despatie.