Enbridge donates smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to North Stormont Fire Department

NORTH STORMONT, Ontario – The North Stormont Fire Department received 126 combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarms from Enbridge Gas through the Safe Community Project Zero.

“The smoke and carbon monoxide alarms donated by Enbridge Gas will be distributed through North Stormont Fire Department and community outreach partners,” said North Stormont Fire Chief Nancy-Ann Gauthier. “Thanks to Enbridge’s generosity, vulnerable residents of North Stormont can access vital safety equipment in the form of Kidde combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.”

Enbridge has donated over 68,000 alarms over the past 13 years.

“Carbon monoxide is known as the ‘silent killer’ for a reason, and we have proof that prevention saves lives. We know that the best way to avoid carbon monoxide exposure is to eliminate it at the source by properly maintaining fuel-burning equipment, and that the alarms are a critical second line of defense to protect against carbon monoxide poisoning,” said Jean-Benoit Trahan, Director, Eastern Region Operations & Gazifere Operations, Enbridge Gas.

Carbon monoxide is a tasteless and odorless invisible gas which can cause headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain, confusion, and death.

“The objective of Safe Community Project Zero is to deliver combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to Ontario communities who need them the most,” said Jon Pegg, Ontario Fire Marshal and Chair of the Fire Marshal’s Public Fire Safety Council. “It’s a program that fire departments can adopt to help educate their communities about the requirement for all Ontario homes to have a CO alarm if they have a fuel-burning appliance or an attached garage.”