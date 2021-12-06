Enbridge donates smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to North Stormont Fire Department

December 6, 2021 — Changed at 17 h 38 min on December 6, 2021
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Enbridge donates smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to North Stormont Fire Department
Pictured from left-to-right: Chief Nancy-Ann Gauthier, Public Education Officer Darren Lische, and Public Education Officer Alain Aubin. Submitted photo.

NORTH STORMONT, Ontario – The North Stormont Fire Department received 126 combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarms from Enbridge Gas through the Safe Community Project Zero.

“The smoke and carbon monoxide alarms donated by Enbridge Gas will be distributed through North Stormont Fire Department and community outreach partners,” said North Stormont Fire Chief Nancy-Ann Gauthier. “Thanks to Enbridge’s generosity, vulnerable residents of North Stormont can access vital safety equipment in the form of Kidde combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.”

Enbridge has donated over 68,000 alarms over the past 13 years.

“Carbon monoxide is known as the ‘silent killer’ for a reason, and we have proof that prevention saves lives. We know that the best way to avoid carbon monoxide exposure is to eliminate it at the source by properly maintaining fuel-burning equipment, and that the alarms are a critical second line of defense to protect against carbon monoxide poisoning,” said Jean-Benoit Trahan, Director, Eastern Region Operations & Gazifere Operations, Enbridge Gas.

Carbon monoxide is a tasteless and odorless invisible gas which can cause headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain, confusion, and death.

“The objective of Safe Community Project Zero is to deliver combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to Ontario communities who need them the most,” said Jon Pegg, Ontario Fire Marshal and Chair of the Fire Marshal’s Public Fire Safety Council. “It’s a program that fire departments can adopt to help educate their communities about the requirement for all Ontario homes to have a CO alarm if they have a fuel-burning appliance or an attached garage.”

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

SDG speed limit zones expanded
Regional News

SDG speed limit zones expanded

CORNWALL – SDG Counties Council approved expanding reduced-speed zones in Morrisburg and Winchester. Along County Road 2 in Morrisburg, the 50 km/h zone will begin 550…

Ransomware attack hits French-Public School Board
Education

Ransomware attack hits French-Public School Board

OTTAWA – An October 18 ransomware attack has left personal data exposed by the local French-Public school board. The Conseil des…