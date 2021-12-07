15 year old charged with robbery with violence

WARRANTS

Cornwall, ON – Ferdinand Flaro, 56, of Cornwall was arrested on December 3rd, 2021 on the strength of two warrants. It is alleged the man failed to attend court on November 23rd, 2021 and November 25th, 2021 for previous offences and warrants were issued for his arrest. On December 3rd, 2021, he was taken into custody on the strength of the warrants and released to appear in court on February 10th, 2022

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 31-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on December 3rd, 2021 and charged with breach of undertaking for contacting his ex-girlfriend. It is alleged on November 28th, 2021, the man contacted his ex-girlfriend, despite the conditions of his undertaking. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On December 3rd, 2021, he attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on February 10th, 2022. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

THREATS

Cornwall, ON – A 25-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on December 4th, 2021 and charged with two counts of uttering threats. It is alleged between December 3-4, 2021, the man made threats to kill his ex-girlfriend and the woman’s sister. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, the man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on February 10th, 2022. His name was not released as it would identify the victims in the matter.

IMPAIRED, OVER 80, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Kyle McGregor, 32, of Ottawa was arrested on December 5th, 2021 and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle, over 80, and breach of release order for contacting a certain person. It is alleged on December 5th, the man was operating a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol. He was taken into custody during a traffic stop, at which time he was found to be in the company of somebody he has conditions of no contact with. He was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on February 15th, 2022.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Joey Laurin, 25, of Cornwall was arrested on December 5th, 2021 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged the man failed to attend court on September 21st, 2021 for an assault offence and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On December 5th, 2021, he was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant and released to appear in court on February 15th, 2022.

POSSESSION OF A WEAPON FOR A DANGEROUS PURPOSE, ASSAULT, ROBBERY WITH VIOLENCE

Cornwall, ON – A 15-year-old Monkland youth was arrested on December 5th, 2021 and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault, and robbery with violence. It is alleged on August 19th, 2021, the youth assaulted someone he did not know and demanded money from the victim while brandishing a knife. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On December 5th, 2021, the youth attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date. His name was not released as per provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

ASSAULT CAUSING BODILY HARM, ASSAULT WITH A WEAPON, POSSESSION OF A WEAPON FOR A DANGEROUR PURPOSE, UTTERING THREATS

Cornwall, ON – A 44-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on December 6th, 2021 and charged with assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats. It is alleged during an altercation with his son on December 6th, 2021, the man assaulted his son with a knife, causing an injury that required medical attention. The man further made threats to kill the victim. Police were contacted and took the man into custody. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

