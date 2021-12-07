CPS Warning Motorists of Increase in Thefts of Motor Vehicles

Cornwall, ON – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is warning motorists about an increase in motor vehicle thefts over the last few weeks.

Since November 23rd, 2021, the CPS has received reports of six motor vehicles taken from residences across the City of Cornwall. The stolen vehicles are all described as newer, high-end, motor vehicles.

Police believe thieves are using reprogramming technology to access the vehicle’s diagnostics in order to reprogram a blank key fob to start the vehicle and drive away. Technology also allows for thieves to detect a key fob signal from inside a home, where they can then amplify and transfer the signal to unlock, start and steal the motor vehicle.

Vehicle owners are encouraged to consider the following safety tips to help prevent their vehicles from being stolen:

· If possible, park the vehicle in a locked garage.

· If you have more than one vehicle, park the second vehicle of lesser value tightly behind the other motor vehicle to block it in your driveway.

· Consider purchasing a steering wheel locking device or an onboard diagnostic port (OBD) locking device (prevents thieves from reprogramming the vehicle’s key fob).

· Never leave your keys inside of your vehicle or unattended.

· Lock your vehicle at all times.

· Consider purchasing video surveillance for your residence.

· Inspect your vehicle regularly for any potential tracking devices.

· Contact police if you notice any suspicious activity in your neighbourhood at 613-933-5000 ext. 2418.

Police are urging residents to come forward if they have any information that may assist police in these investigations. Anyone with information can contact Detective Constable Dave Langlois at 613-933-5000 ext. 2779 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS/ seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca.