South Glengarry Mayor Frank Prevost resigns

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – South Glengarry Mayor Frank Prevost has resigned his position effective immediately according to a statement sent to media by the township on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.

In June, Prevost was charged by the OPP with three counts of Child Luring and one count of Sexual Assault against and adult.

On June 11, Prevost requested and was granted a six month unpaid leave of absence by South Glengarry Township Council, which also resulted in him being removed as Warden of the United Counties of SD&G.

Council will meet at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9 to declare the Mayor’s seat vacant and choose how and if they want to fill that vacancy. Their meeting will be streamed live on the South Glengarry YouTube channel.

Municipal councils can choose to fill vacancies either through a by-election, or through appointing an eligible individual. If the vacancy occurs 90 days before a municipal election, then council does not have to fill the vacancy. The next municipal election will be in October of 2022.