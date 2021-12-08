Holiday Sparkle kickoff this Thursday!

CORNWALL, Ontario – Cornwall’s Lamoureux Park will sparkle this Thursday, Dec. 9 as the Holiday Sparkle event kicks off.

The popular event saw more than 5,000 cars visit Gray’s Creek during last year’s drive through experience.

The 2021 edition of Holiday Sparkle will be different, but will still have that same holiday magic with plenty to do for all ages.

Lamoureux Park will shine with hundreds of Christmas lights decorating the picturesque Cornwall waterfront.

There will be food, snacks and hot chocolate generously provided by our sponsor Farm Boy, and delicious drinks from Champagne & Co.

The event will feature six decorated domes that can be rented for an hour for families and friends to enjoy and take in the ambiance of Holiday Sparkle.

For those with mobility issues, there will be a complimentary ride service to take them around the park so that they do not miss out on any of the experience of Holiday Sparkle.

The last evening of Holiday Sparkle is Dec. 18, which promises to be a unique experience in itself, with live music from local band The Chesterfields, and a presentation for those local businesses and individuals that make Cornwall Sparkle all year-round, and of course, a visit from Santa who will be on-site from 5:45 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Book your tickets for Holiday Sparkle now on Eventbrite.