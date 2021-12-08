OPP investigating serious collision at County Rd. 19/20 intersection

(SOUTH GLENGARRY, ON) Stormont Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial; Police, assisted by Technical Traffic Collision (TTCI) and Reconstructionist officers, continue their investigation of a serious collision involving two vehicles which occurred on the December 5, 2021 at approximately 4:30 p.m. on County Road 19 at County Road 20, South Glengarry Township.

A motor vehicle was southbound on County Road 20 when, for reasons under investigation, entered the intersection of County road 19 and collided with a pickup truck. The South Glengarry Fire department attended as extrication was required. The occupants of both motor vehicles were taken to hospital. A passenger and a two year old child were transferred to Ottawa with life threatening injuries.

Anyone having information on the above incident is asked to call SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or you can submit a TIP online at www.seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca