Heavy rain and strong winds Friday night into Saturday

CORNWALL, Ontario – Environment Canada is forecasting a strong storm with heavy rains and powerful winds to hit Southern Ontario Friday evening, Dec. 10, which will continue into Saturday, Dec. 11.

“Rain is forecast to begin Friday evening over southwestern Ontario and spread over the remainder of southern Ontario Friday night. Showers at times heavy will continue Saturday before temperatures rapidly fall and light snow develops Saturday night in the wake of a strong cold front,” the Environment Canada Weather Statement reads. “Rainfall amounts of 20 to 45 mm will be possible by Saturday night. In addition, very strong southwesterly winds gusting from 90 to 110 km/h are also expected Saturday afternoon near the shores of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario and the Saint Lawrence river valley. By Saturday evening these winds are forecast to shift to the northwest and slowly ease.”

For Cornwall, The Weather Network is predicting rain beginning early Saturday morning and continuing on and off throughout the day before turning to a mix of snow and rain on Sunday.

Temperatures will be around zero degrees Celsius on Friday, but with the wind it will likely feel a few degrees colder. On Saturday, temperatures are expected to rise to a high of 12 degrees Celsius by the late afternoon, before dropping back to the low single digits on Sunday.