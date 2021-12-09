North Glengarry man facing sexual assault charges

(NORTH GLENGARRY, ON) – As a result of a sexual assault investigation conducted by members of the Stormont Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police, a 35-year old male resident of North Glengarry was arrested on December 6, 2021. Investigation indicated the young female known to him, was invited to sexual touching.

The 35-year old male resident of North Glengarry faces charges of:

– CC 152 Invitation to Sexual Touching under 16 years of age

– CC 151 Sexual Interference

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Alexandria on February 2, 2022.

The above charges are in relation to incidents involving a young girl. The name of the accused is being withheld in order to protect the identity of the victim.