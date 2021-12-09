UCDSB celebrates coding

CORNWALL, Ontario – This week, the Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) is dedicating at least one hour of class time to coding activities in more than 30 classrooms in 28 different schools. The Hour of Code takes place each year during Computer Science Education Week. The 2021 Computer Science Education Week is from December 6-12.

The Hour of Code started as a one-hour introduction to computer science, to show that anybody can learn the basics of code. The goal of this movement is to introduce Kindergarten to Grade 12 students to STEM and computer programming concepts. This campaign is supported by 400 partners and 200,000 educators worldwide.

“It’s important for our students to become familiar with coding, computer science and other technologies so that they are equipped with the digital skills they need to be successful.”, says UCDSB Learning Partner Bryan Kearney.

UCDSB Learning Partner Bryan Kearney led the students of the 4/5/6 class at Kemptville Public School through an Hour of Code activity “Outbreak: Code your own Simulation”

“This outbreak simulator fosters problem-solving skills using an example that students can relate to,” says Kearney.

These self-guided activities are free and can be accessed year-round on the Hour of Code website, without downloading any additional software. There are activities for all skill levels and devices.