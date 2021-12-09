Visitation rules for local hospitals

CORNWALL, Ontario – On November 1, 2021. The Cornwall Community Hospital, the Winchester District Memorial Hospital, and the Glengarry Memorial Hospital require that visitors provide proof that they have been fully vaccinated (having two doses of Health Canada-approved COVID-19 vaccine with the last dose at least 14 days ago) against COVID-19 along with a piece of government-issued photo identification.

The Cornwall Community Hospital, the Winchester District Memorial Hospital, and the Glengarry Memorial Hospital will screen individuals at the entrance, and issue them a mask that must be worn at all times, and asked to practice physical distancing (stay at least six feet apart from others) at all times.

The Hospitals defined that most patients can identify up to 2 fully vaccinated (having two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine) essential visitors/care partners for scheduled visits (maximum of 1 visitor per day).

The following are scenarios that have different rules and regulations:

Individuals who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will not be permitted to attend c-sections in the operating room, but can remain in the patient room.

The main birthing partner/spouse not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can attend the birth and delivery, but must wear full personal protective equipment (provided by the hospital).

Pediatric patients (0-17 years old) can have 1 legal guardian stay 24/7. Parents or legal guardians can make arrangements with nurses to switch out and relieve each other.

Parents of children under the age of 18

Those visiting patients at the end-of-life in coordination with the care team

Other circumstances requiring family presence and coordinated by the care team

Fully vaccinated partner/spouse of patients having obstetrical ultrasounds

For more in-depth information on these scenarios, and how to schedule visitations visit the Cornwall Community Hospital, Winchester District Memorial Hospital, Glengarry Memorial Hospital