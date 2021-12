LOCAL COVID UPDATE

Local Covid Numbers updated

December 10, 2021 @ 2:42 pm

TOTAL ACTIVE CASES: 106

CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED: 3

PATIENTS IN ICU: 1



TOTAL NUMBER OF DEATHS: 132

TOTAL CUMMULATIVE CASES: 6,192

TOTAL NUMBER OF TESTS CONDUCTED IN EOHU REGION: 175,287

TOTAL NUMBER OF COVID-19 VACCINES ADMINISTERED IN EOHU REGION: 350,110



For local breakdown go to https://eohu.ca/en/covid/covid-19-status-update-for-eohu-region

PROVINCIAL STATS

TOTAL DOSES ADMINISTERED: 24,304,272

HOSPITALIZED: 309

IN ICU DUE TO COVID‑RELATED ILLNESS: 151

NEW DAILY CASES: 1,453



Ontarians aged 5 or older in 2021 with at least one dose: 85.3%

Ontarians aged 5 or older in 2021 fully vaccinated: 80.8%

Ontarians aged 12 or older in 2021 with at least one dose: 90.2%

Ontarians aged 12 or older in 2021 fully vaccinated: 87.5%

For Provincial breakdown go to https://covid-19.ontario.ca