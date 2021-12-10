Mobile GO-VAXX clinic coming to Cornwall

December 10, 2021 — Changed at 16 h 10 min on December 9, 2021
Reading time: 1 min
By Nick Seebruch
11-year-old Gabrielle of South Glengarry receiving their COVID-19 vaccination. Photo submitted by EOHU.

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) has announced that the mobile GO-VAXX clinic will be coming to the Eastcourt mall in Cornwall from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13.

The clinic will be providing doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to individuals eligible for the first, second, or third doses, including children aged five to 11.

“Vaccinations are on a walk-in basis and will be offered while supplies last,” reads a statement from the EOHU.

The EOHU is reminding residents of the following before attending the clinic:

  • Bring your health card, or another form of government photo ID, if you don’t have a health card, or yours is expired.
  • Wear a mask that covers your nose, mouth and chin completely.
  • Dress for the weather, as line-ups may have you waiting outside.
  • Wear clothing that gives easy access to your upper arm, where the vaccine will be given, such as t-shirts or other short sleeved outfits.
  • Eat and drink something before your vaccination to avoid feeling dizzy or faint during your appointment.

More information about the GO-VAXX mobile clinics and schedule can be found here: https://www.ontario.ca/page/go-vaxx-bus-schedule

