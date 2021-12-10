Walmart Canada launches new technology at Cornwall warehouse

CORNWALL, Ontario – Walmart Canada unveiled a new logistics and goods delivery system at their warehouse in Cornwall on Friday, Dec. 10.

The result of a $20 million investment, this new Goods-to-Person warehouse delivery system aims at resolving global supply chain issues through the creation of efficiencies. The new system would see 60,000 items shipped every 16 hours.

The 40,000 sq. ft. space is the first of its kind for Walmart, and will also come with a growth in the labour force at Walmart’s Cornwall campus. Walmart Logsistics says that it plans on hiring 80 more people to add to their over 2,000 workers already in Cornwall.

“We are very please to see Walmart Canada continue to invest in Cornwall,” said Cornwall Mayor Glen Grant in a statement to the media. “This investment in state-of-the-art technology reinforces Walmart’s position as a world leader in the supply-chain sector, and supports the 2,000-plus workforce in Cornwall that work hard every day to bring much needed goods to Canadian families.”

“We have been here for more than 20 years, and Cornwall is for us a major hub,” said Walmart Canada President and CEO Horacio Barbeito. “It makes sense for us to upgrade and expand on this campus.”

The new goods delivery system is part automated, part manned by employees. Walmart Logistics says that this system is less labour intensive for employees while also being more efficient.

The process if broken down into four phases. The first phase “Decanting” sees items sorted and verified before being divided into boxes and sent down the line. The next station sees the plastic bins be built which are used for storage within the warehouse. The plastic bins are then loaded, checked ofr any issues, and then sent to the department where they are needed.

The new Goods-to-Person system will deliver health and beauty producs, apparel, stationery, electronics and more to 136 Walmart stores across Ontario and

Canada’s East Coast.

Cornwall’s Division Manager for Economic Development Bob Peters praised the expansion of Walmart Logisitic’s Cornwall campus.

“Walmart is a special place. It is where families go to get food, medicine and clothes,” he said. “We here in Cornwall are proud to be a part of Walmart’s supply chain. Thank you Walmart for this investment and we look forward to continue working with you in the future.”