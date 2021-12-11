Planning for the 2022 Highland Games is underway

Brush off your kilt and shine up your dancing shoes. After two years of announcing the sad news that the Glengarry Highland Games was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Games is today excited to announce that the planning has started for a full version of its much-anticipated event to be held July 29 & 30, 2022.

All planning for the 73rd edition of the Games will be done following guidelines set out by the Eastern Ontario Health Unit. With that in mind, plans may change, but the Games is hopeful that the gates on the Kenyon Agricultural Fairgrounds in Maxville will be open and a full slate of events, competitors and entertainers will be there to welcome everyone to a reunion and celebration that we have all been longing for.

Games President Eric Metcalfe states, “I am looking forward to welcoming everyone to the 73rd Glengarry Highland Games. We all have missed this amazing celebration of our Scottish heritage and it is time to get together and Glengarry is ready to celebrate! Our committees will be working hard over the next months and we will be ready to host all the competitors, participants and visitors.”

As the planning unfolds, updates and event information will be posted on our website and social media. Check back frequently to follow the news. www.glengarryhighlandgames.com.

See you at the Games! Fáilte air ais! Welcome Back! My heart’s in the Highlands, wherev’r I go!