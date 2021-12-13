St. Lawrence College shifts away from in-person exams

CORNWALL, Ontario – On Monday, Dec. 13, St. Lawrence College announced that it would not be holding in-person exams for this semester due to COVID-19 concerns.

“In response to public health policy and rapidly evolving conditions in our community, St. Lawrence College (SLC) announced today that effective Tuesday, December 14, final exams are shifting to alternative delivery, while smaller in-person lab tests will proceed on campus as planned. Campus buildings remain open with all current public health and safety measures in place. Note campus access remains closed to the general public,” reads a statement from the College.

The College stated that they would be contacting their students via their learning management system Blackboard about the change to the exams and will let them know how their exams would not be conducted.

“We recognize the incredible efforts being put forth by regional public health units, to protect our local health care system and to manage the pandemic,” says SLC President and CEO Glenn Vollebregt. “While our students have been respectful of public health guidelines, and our campus community is operating aligned with provincial frameworks, this adjustment to alternative delivery for end-of-term exams is a precaution we gladly take as community partners.”