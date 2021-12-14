Possibility of freezing rain on Wednesday, Dec. 15

CORNWALL, Ontario – Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement warning of the possibility of freezing rain starting on Wednesday afternoon in the Cornwall region.

“Precipitation is expected to begin Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will be close to the freezing mark and as a result, there is the potential for freezing rain. This risk is greatest near the Quebec border. Temperatures will warm through the afternoon and early evening, bringing an end to the risk of freezing rain,” The Environment Canada Weather Statement reads.

According to The Weather Network, rain with a mix of snow is expected to being falling in the Cornwall area at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. The rain will continue throughout the night and into Thursday morning.

Temperatures on Wedensday are expected to be around zero degrees Celsius throughout the day before rising to the low single digits on Thursday.