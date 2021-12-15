Man charged after weekend hit-and-run

December 15, 2021 — Changed at 15 h 39 min on December 14, 2021
Reading time: 1 min
Provided by the OPP
Man charged after weekend hit-and-run
OPP cruiser (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – On December 10, 2021, shortly after 5:30 p.m., the Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigated a Fail to Remain Motor Vehicle Collision on Tyotown road in the South Glengarry Township. Investigation revealed a Pedestrian was struck by a white dodge Ram and then fled the area. A 20 year-old old female pedestrian was transported to hospital, suffering from serious non- life threatening injuries.

On December 11, 2021, the accused Phillip Riel, aged 64, of South Glengarry was arrested and charged with;

– Fail to stop at accident resulting in bodily harm –  CC 320.16(2)

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario  Court of Justice in Alexandria on February 2, 2022.

 Anyone having information on the above incidents or any other crime is asked to call SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or you can submit a TIP online at www.seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Cornwall Airport helps with life saving organ donation
Regional News

Cornwall Airport helps with life saving organ donation

SUMMERSTOWN, Ontario - The Cornwall Regional Airport help save lives  after they facilitated the shipment of two organ donations on…

Possibility of freezing rain on Wednesday, Dec. 15
Regional News

Possibility of freezing rain on Wednesday, Dec. 15

CORNWALL, Ontario - Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement warning of the possibility of freezing rain starting…