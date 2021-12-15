Man charged after weekend hit-and-run

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – On December 10, 2021, shortly after 5:30 p.m., the Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigated a Fail to Remain Motor Vehicle Collision on Tyotown road in the South Glengarry Township. Investigation revealed a Pedestrian was struck by a white dodge Ram and then fled the area. A 20 year-old old female pedestrian was transported to hospital, suffering from serious non- life threatening injuries.

On December 11, 2021, the accused Phillip Riel, aged 64, of South Glengarry was arrested and charged with;

– Fail to stop at accident resulting in bodily harm – CC 320.16(2)

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Alexandria on February 2, 2022.

Anyone having information on the above incidents or any other crime is asked to call SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or you can submit a TIP online at www.seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca