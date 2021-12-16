Cornwall Year in Review 2021 economic progress

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Economic Development’s report shows that Cornwall’s economy continues to grow across all sectors in 2021.

The Cornwall Economic Development has been delivering an annual recap of business news, since 1998. This year’s 2021 Year in Review report was delivered online through Zoom.

“The report outlines positive news from over 200 local businesses and community organizations,” said Bob Peters, Division Manager of Economic Development. “Although growth varies from sector to sector, companies both large and small are adapting and succeeding.”

The pandemic has been strenuous, and have affected all businesses to a certain degree, however, according to Peters Cornwall’s businesses have prevailed, and its economy continues to perform well.

The following are highlights from this year’s 2021 Year in Review:

Dozens of commercial businesses opened or expanded, such as new restaurants like Wow India, new cannabis stores like Pot of Gold, and new mini-storage operations like StorSpot.

$20 million investment by Walmart Canada in its Cornwall distribution centre. Also, major employers such as, Ridgewood, SigmaPoint, Laminacorr, Leclerc, Olymel, and Laframboise Group have seen growth

Permits for 257 new residential units were issues in 2021, a 78% increase from 2020

City of Cornwall invested in new roads, facilities and infrastructure projects

It is estimated that over 500 jobs are available in the region at the current time.

The Year in Review presentation will be broadcast live on YourTV Cornwall on Dec. 26th.

For more information click here to view the 2021 Year in Review.