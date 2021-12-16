SDG rural education conference set for February

December 16, 2021 — Changed at 15 h 30 min on December 15, 2021
Reading time: 2 min
By Phillip Blancher, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
SDG rural education conference set for February

CORNWALL – Looking to build on the momentum from releasing and endorsing its report on rural education in November, SDG Counties will hold a rural education conference February 3, 2022.

Hosting some form of a conference to discuss rural education was a next-step goal of the education committee formed by SDG when it commissioned a rural education report earlier this year.

“We need to get this information out and we need to start this conversation,” said Warden Allan Armstrong “We have to remember that it hasn’t been that long, relatively speaking, that education has been publicly funded. I think once every 30 years or so we should be allowed to have a conversation on how that works.”

The report released last month gave 10 recommendations for improving rural education. These include: streamlining the number of school systems in Ontario, harmonizing program options, improving transportation times and internet access, and increasing transparency and public engagement at school boards and with the Ministry of Education.

CAO Tim Simpson told council that SDG Counties, along with the Rural Education Task Force from the Thames Valley District School Board, and the Community Schools Alliance will each present ideas and plans at the symposium. Following a yet-to-be-announced keynote speaker, a discussion round-table with participants of the virtual conference will take place.

“There will be no cost [to attend],” Simpson explained to council. “We want to encourage maximum participation.”

Armstrong stressed that hosting such a conference was a priority considering the importance rural education has been to members of this term of council.

“We identified [education] as one of our top-five priorities back in 2019 and now we’re seeing it through,” he said. “We need to keep moving forward. There is a long conversation to be had and it is something that should go forward beyond this term of council.”

Details for registration for the event will be released after Christmas however Armstrong said he has already been in contact with the chair of the Upper Canada District School Board John McAllister and also members of the Eastern Ontario Wardens Caucus about the report and the event.

This article was originally written for and published in The Morrisburg Leader.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Counties draft budget proposes 1.86 per cent tax rate increase
Regional News

Counties draft budget proposes 1.86 per cent tax rate increase

CORNWALL – The 2022 budget process is underway for the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry, with administration aiming…

Cornwall Airport helps with life saving organ donation
Regional News

Cornwall Airport helps with life saving organ donation

SUMMERSTOWN, Ontario - The Cornwall Regional Airport help save lives after they facilitated the shipment of two organ donations on…