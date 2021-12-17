South Stormont councillor seeks provincial Conservative nomination

December 17, 2021 at 18 h 55 min
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
South Stormont councillor seeks provincial Conservative nomination
Andrew Guindon. Submitted photo.

SOUTH STORMONT, Ontario – South Stormont Councillor Andrew Guindon has announced his intention to seek the Progressive Conservative (PC) nomination for the riding of Stormont, Dundas, South Glengarry in the 2022 provincial election.

Incumbent PC MPP Jim McDonell had announced last month his intention not to seek re-election after serving in his role since 2011.

Guindon feels that his experience in municipal government will be an asset for him at the Ontario legislature in Queen’s Park. He has served on South Stormont Township Council since 2018.

“I think municipal government is the level that has the biggest impact on people’s day-to-day lives,” he said. “We need a strong representative at Queen’s Park who will help our municipalities.”

In addition to his time on municipal council, Guindon is also a lawyer with the office of McDonald, Duncan, Doré LLP and has volunteered with the Children’s Treatment Centre and the Agapè Centre.

Guindon, 27, says that despite his young age, he is passionate and excited for the challenge.

“It is a big responsibility and I am ready for it,” he said. “There has been a lot of positive reaction so far. I have had a lot of people reach out to me who are excited.”

Guindon sees a lot of potential in the riding and says that he believes the next few years can be transformative.

“The region has a lot of potential and the next few years will be huge,” he said citing regional projects like the Port Lands in Cornwall. “I want to be at the forefront of that.”

As a part of his quest to secure his party’s nomination, he needs more people to sign up as members with the local riding association and support him in the upcoming nomination vote coming in February or March.

