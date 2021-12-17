Williams sworn in as Warden

CORNWALL, Ontario – North Glengarry Deputy Mayor Carma Williams was sworn in as Warden of the United Counties of SD&G at a special Council meeting on Friday, Dec. 17.

Williams has served as Deputy Mayor of North Glengarry since 2018 and is only the second woman in the municipality’s 171 year history.

Williams outlined her vision for the United Counties during a speech during the ceremony.

“We are embarking on a Rural Education Strategy, as well as a Rural Education Symposium early in the New Year where we intend to pressure the province to garner support for rural communities across Ontario where access to quality learning is lacking,” said Williams. “Our environment legacy is equally as important. The Regional Waste Management Study must be completed, ensuring it serves the needs of SDG municipalities and paves the road for innovative, efficient, and environmentally responsible solutions. And finally, I wish to cultivate and augment relationships the Counties enjoys with our neighbours and partners. Partnerships are essential to our success. We are stronger if we work together, and I will foster increased collaboration across the region.”

Estella Rose, the first woman to become Warden of the United Counties was in attendance at Williams’ swearing in ceremony on Friday.

“After having to cancel the ceremony last year due to the pandemic, it’s very good to be back in person observing this occasion, an occasion that has taken place each December for 171 years,” said Counties CAO Tim Simpson. “This yearly ceremony continues our long tradition of putting in place a Warden to guide and lead our municipality for the upcoming year.”