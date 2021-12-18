Quinn seeks provincial Conservative nomination

CORNWALL, Ontario – Cornwall entrepreneur Nolan Quinn has announced his intention to seek the nomination of the Progressive Conservative party for the riding of Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry in the 2022 provincial election.

Quinn, the owner of Dairy Queen Cornwall was born and raised in Cornwall, and is emphasizing his community volunteering and philanthropy in his quest to become the nominee for the Conservatives in the riding.

“I have always believed that community matters, and that giving back where we can is what makes our home one of the greatest places to live in Ontario. I have seen firsthand the caring nature of our community and what we can accomplish when we work together for the good of all. I want to bring that spirit to Queen’s Park in Toronto,” Quinn said. “I can’t wait to speak with you all over the coming months and I look forward to sharing my vision for Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry with you. We live in the greatest province in Canada, but there is much more to do to make sure our children and grandchildren can boast in the same manner.”

For many years Quinn has been a supporter of the United Way of SD&G, the Cornwall Community Hospital Foundation, the Children’s Treatment Centre, and Big Brothers/ Big Sisters Cornwall.

The nomination for the Progressive Conservatives in Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry became open when long time MPP Jim McDonell announced his intention to retire earlier this year.

In addition to Quinn, South Stormont Councillor Andrew Guindon also announced this past week that he too would be vying for the Progressive Conservative nomination.