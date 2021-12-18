Scratch and Win this Holiday Season

December 18, 2021 — Changed at 11 h 22 min on December 16, 2021
Reading time: 2 min 30 s
From Choose Cornwall
Scratch and Win this Holiday Season

Cornwall Ontario – Shoppers in Cornwall have the potential to add a nice surprise to someone’s stocking this holiday season.

Over 3,000 Scratch and Win cards are available at Cornwall merchants – and every card is a winner!

“This is an extension of the Merry Cornwall campaign that was introduced last year,” says Bob Peters, Manager of Cornwall Economic Development. “The goal is to connect shoppers with the locally owned merchants that are very much the economic heart of the community.”

Scratch & Win cards are available at 43 participating businesses in the community, and offer the chance to win one of 53 different prizes that include gift cards, t-shirts, tasty treats and local crafts – including passes for free skates and swims at the Benson Centre and Aquatic Centre. Cards will also be distributed as part of the Chamber’s Shop Local campaign and the Jingle Box campaign which returns for a second year (details coming soon!).

Overall there is over $28,000 in prizes to be won.

Scratch and Win cards will be available starting December 1st. The number of cards is limited to 3200, so hurry to play!

How to Play

Shoppers scratch the play area on the card and will then redeem the card for the prize at the appropriate merchant. Cards are valid from December 15, 2021 until March 31,  2022 or at the merchant’s discretion. Some restrictions apply, full details are available from the merchant.

Merry Cornwall Scratch & Win – Participating Merchants

  • Archie’s Family Golf
  • Au Vieux Duluth
  • Bend & Snap
  • Benson Centre
  • Bud’s Records & Kool Things
  • Coleman’s Mod & Repair
  • Cornwall Aquatic Centre
  • Cornwall Transit
  • Cowan’s Dairy
  • Cristill Rock
  • Dairy Queen
  • Dazzling Costumes
  • Driftwood Candle Co.
  • ESCA Gourmet Pizza
  • Fantasy Realm
  • Fence Depot
  • Fines Home Hardware
  • Flowers Cornwall
  • Joey’s Seafood
  • King’s and Little Ones
  • Life’s Little Pleasures
  • MEXI’s Cornwall
  • Mi Cocina
  • Mike’s Printing & Apparel
  • Nativity Bowling
  • Once Upon A Coffee Shop
  • Play It Again Sports
  • Pommier Jewellers
  • PURE Organic Spa
  • Ray Jans Windows & Doors
  • Red Cart Books
  • Rob’s Wood-n-Stuff
  • RONA Cornwall
  • Rurban Brewing
  • Simply Jennifer
  • Sip & Scoop
  • Summerheights Golf Links
  • The Happy Popcorn Co.
  • The Local Fill
  • The Squire Shop
  • Tilly’s Eatery & Deli
  • Total Cyclery & Sport
  • Truffles Burger Bar
Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Cornwall Year in Review 2021 economic progress
Business

Cornwall Year in Review 2021 economic progress

CORNWALL, Ontario - The Cornwall Economic Development’s report shows that Cornwall’s economy continues to grow across all sectors…

Walmart Canada launches new technology at Cornwall warehouse
Business

Walmart Canada launches new technology at Cornwall warehouse

CORNWALL, Ontario - Walmart Canada unveiled a new logistics and goods delivery system at their warehouse in Cornwall on Friday, Dec.…