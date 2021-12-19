Zumba with Christal supports toy drive

December 19, 2021 — Changed at 20 h 00 min on December 19, 2021
Reading time: 1 min
Marc Benoit, Special to Seaway News
Zumba with Christal supports toy drive
Kid's Korner owners Leslie and Kevin Ouderkirk teamed up with Christal and Val Bowen of 'Zumba with Christal,’and the Cornwall Fire Department's Sparky Toy Drive to generously donate $1000 in toys to local families in need this Christmas season (Marc Benoit/ Seaway News).

CORNWALL, Ontario – You could feel the Christmas cheer at Kid’s Korner in Cornwall on Saturday, December 18, 2021 as owners Leslie and Kevin Ouderkirk welcomed Christal Bowen from Zumba with Christal teamed to spread the joy to every child this holiday season.

Matching donations from their ‘Zumba family’, Christal and Val Bowen donated the proceeds to Sparky’s Toy Drive Cornwall, through Kid’s Korner where a mountain of toys met volunteers on the toy store’s second level.

Zumba With Christal has been operating with a digital only format since public health measures came into effect nearly two years ago. To make sure that every kid in Cornwall has something to wake up to come Christmas morning, they decided to match their supporter’s donations up to a thousand dollars.

“My Zumba family has been so generous, and the support has been really amazing,” said Christal Bowen. “We wanted to make sure the money we raised stayed here in Cornwall so we’re giving to Sparky’s Toy Drive to keep it local.”

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Cornwall youths envision bright future for city
A&E Plus

Cornwall youths envision bright future for city

CORNWALL, Ontario - The Cornwall Goslings Initiative have picked the three winners for their latest writing challenge. This challenge…

Holiday Sparkle kickoff this Thursday!
A&E Plus

Holiday Sparkle kickoff this Thursday!

CORNWALL, Ontario - Cornwall’s Lamoureux Park will sparkle this Thursday, Dec. 9 as the Holiday Sparkle event kicks off. The popular event saw more than 5,000 cars visit…