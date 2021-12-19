Zumba with Christal supports toy drive

CORNWALL, Ontario – You could feel the Christmas cheer at Kid’s Korner in Cornwall on Saturday, December 18, 2021 as owners Leslie and Kevin Ouderkirk welcomed Christal Bowen from Zumba with Christal teamed to spread the joy to every child this holiday season.

Matching donations from their ‘Zumba family’, Christal and Val Bowen donated the proceeds to Sparky’s Toy Drive Cornwall, through Kid’s Korner where a mountain of toys met volunteers on the toy store’s second level.

Zumba With Christal has been operating with a digital only format since public health measures came into effect nearly two years ago. To make sure that every kid in Cornwall has something to wake up to come Christmas morning, they decided to match their supporter’s donations up to a thousand dollars.

“My Zumba family has been so generous, and the support has been really amazing,” said Christal Bowen. “We wanted to make sure the money we raised stayed here in Cornwall so we’re giving to Sparky’s Toy Drive to keep it local.”