CCVS holds annual holiday breakfast

CORNWALL, Ontario – With a warm welcome on a cold, wintery day, staff members at CCVS thanked their community for the support shown to them and their students over the past year on Saturday December 18. CCVS, which continues a legacy of education in Cornwall began in 1806, is located on Sydney Street in Cornwall.

Inside CCVS staff members created a delicious breakfast to go while outside Cornwall Family of Schools Superintendent Chad Brownlee joined Principal Jason Wagensveld, Vice Principals Dena Robertson and Marty Dettman joined Santa in providing the breakfast on the go to community members.

Wagensveld explained the community breakfast began four years ago and described it as “an act of service and a thank you to our community for supporting our students and staff.” He continued the event was originally held inside the school, but due to the pandemic it became a drive thru breakfast.

“The school’s commitment to the community is above and beyond, and the community’s commitment to the school is unparalleled,” said Superintendent Brownlee. This echoes Wagensveld’s comment on the goal of the event, which he described as having “as many community members join us as possible and feel supported by CCVS.”

Vice Principal Marty Dettman commented “we’re happy to serve this wonderful community,” with Dena Robertson mentioning this is her first CCVS community breakfast, noting the school is very committed to serving the families in the area.

On behalf of the CCVS staff, Principal Wagensveld wished to thank the businesses and community members whose donations enabled the free breakfast to occur. He noted donations included food and money, with $4,500 in gift cards able to be purchased to be distributed to students both before and after the holiday.