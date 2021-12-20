CMHA Champlain East receives a $20,000 Bell Let’s Talk Community Fund grant

Cornwall, December 15, 2021 – Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Champlain East is pleased to receive a $20,000 Bell Let’s Talk Community Fund grant to offer mental health literacy education in schools and the community through the (8) session skill building program “Living Life to The Full.”

To date, CMHA Champlain East has provided 7 groups of 8 sessions to over 135 people through the evidence based program for youth and adults “Living Life to the Full,” an interactive course that helps participants understand their feelings, thoughts and behaviours, and what to do about them. The program is based on Cognitive Behaviour Therapy (CBT), which allows the learner to understand, reflect and make changes that support optimal health and well-being.

“We appreciate the support of the Bell Let’s Talk Community Fund,” said Joanne Ledoux-Moshonas, Executive Director, CMHA Champlain East. “The pandemic has identified several challenges for a number of adults and youth in our community. People are struggling with increased stress and anxiety, which means building skills in the area or resiliency are in high demand. This funding will allow us to offer the full program including all materials to participants in schools and communities at no cost.”

“Bell Let’s Talk is pleased to support CMHA Champlain East in providing skill-based training to even more students and adults to build more resilient communities,” said Mary Deacon, Chair of Bell Let’s Talk. “The Bell Let’s Talk Community Fund provides grants to mental health organizations in communities throughout the country, like CMHA Champlain East, that are working to expand access to mental health care for more people who need support close to home.”

Bell Let’s Talk promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let’s Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

About CMHA Champlain East

Established in 1971, CMHA Champlain East is a not-for-profit organization with a volunteer Board of Directors. The branch’s mission is to promote and improve mental health in Champlain East by delivering community-based programs and services to individuals living with severe and persistent mental illnesses or concurrent disorders. For more information, visit www.cmha-east.on.ca