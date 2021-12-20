Your Credit Union donates over 200 toys to Sparky’s Toy Drive

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall branches of Your Credit Union (YCU) have donated more than 200 toys to this year’s Sparky’s Toy Drive.

“The generosity of our YCU members plays a huge role in this each year. YCU staff contribute as well. We had our annual bake sale to raise funds, donations from staff, members and YCU itself made this year possible,” reads a statement from YCU staff member Stephanie Coleman.

The toys were collected by both Cornwall branch offices under their Angel Trees. For the last several years, YCU has setup a Christmas tree in their offices to serve as an Angel Tree, under which toys can be left which are donated to Sparky’s Toy Drive.

“YCU is dedicated to serving its community. Our cooperative principals are rooted in community and helping others. This particular drive is near and dear to my heart. No child should have to feel the financial hardships at Christmas time. Their innocence should be protected. If YCU, and its members can play a part in that, then we have done something to help others in our community,” said Coleman.

The toys were collected by members of the Cornwall Optimists Club, who are giving Sparky a hand to collect all those toys and make sure they go to kids in need.

“Terry Muir and his crew at The Optimist club are wonderful volunteers and we are proud to be helping them reach their goal this year,” Coleman said.