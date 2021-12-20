Your Credit Union donates over 200 toys to Sparky’s Toy Drive

December 20, 2021 at 14 h 55 min
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Your Credit Union donates over 200 toys to Sparky’s Toy Drive
Members of Your Credit Union with members of the Cornwall Optimist Club. Submitted photo.

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall branches of Your Credit Union (YCU) have donated more than 200 toys to this year’s Sparky’s Toy Drive.

“The generosity of our YCU members plays a huge role in this each year. YCU staff contribute as well. We had our annual bake sale to raise funds, donations from staff, members and YCU itself made this year possible,” reads a statement from YCU staff member Stephanie Coleman.

The toys were collected by both Cornwall branch offices under their Angel Trees. For the last several years, YCU has setup a Christmas tree in their offices to serve as an Angel Tree, under which toys can be left which are donated to Sparky’s Toy Drive.

“YCU is dedicated to serving its community. Our cooperative principals are rooted in community and helping others. This particular drive is near and dear to my heart. No child should have to feel the financial hardships at Christmas time. Their innocence should be protected. If YCU, and its members can play a part in that, then we have done something to help others in our community,” said Coleman.

The toys were collected by members of the Cornwall Optimists Club, who are giving Sparky a hand to collect all those toys and make sure they go to kids in need.

“Terry Muir and his crew at The Optimist club are wonderful volunteers and we are proud to be helping them reach their goal this year,” Coleman said.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Zumba with Christal supports toy drive
A&E Plus

Zumba with Christal supports toy drive

CORNWALL, Ontario - You could feel the Christmas cheer at Kid’s Korner in Cornwall on Saturday, December 18, 2021 as owners Leslie and Kevin Ouderkirk welcomed Christal…

Cornwall youths envision bright future for city
A&E Plus

Cornwall youths envision bright future for city

CORNWALL, Ontario - The Cornwall Goslings Initiative have picked the three winners for their latest writing challenge. This challenge…