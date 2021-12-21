CPS appoints Vincent Foy as Deputy Chief

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) announced on Tuesday, Dec. 21 the appointment of Vincent Foy as their new Deputy Chief.

A native of Cornwall, Foy has spent much of his 26 year career with the RCMP. Foy returned to Cornwall in 2007 when he began serving with the Cornwall-Valleyfield detachment of the RCMP, which included a stint with the Cornwall Regional Task Force (CRTF) an inter-agency partnership dedicated to protecting the waters around Cornwall from smuggling and other marine enforcement.

Foy then moved on to the Massena Border Enforcement Security Task Force where he worked on fighting organized crime.

“Superintendent Foy has taken great strides within the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and we are excited to apply his unique skillset and experience to serve the residents of Cornwall,” said Shawna Spowart, Chief of Police. “His previous experience and leadership in modernizing the deployment of resources will be a great asset to the Cornwall Police Service, as we set out to achieve the priorities of our Strategic Plan over the next three years.”

Foy is taking over the Deputy Chief position from Chief Spowart, who was elevated to Chief earlier this year after the retirement of former Chief Danny Aikman.

Most recently, Foy worked as the Officer in Charge of Major Crimes unit in Saskatchewan during which time he oversaw multiple subunits including General Investigations, Child Exploitation Unit, and the Sex Offender Registry.

Foy has received the 25 year Long Service Medal from the RCMP, and has Team Commander Accreditation in Saskatchewan and Ontario, along with Air Incident Commander Designation.

He is a graduate of the University of Ottawa’s Business Administration program and is currently enrolled in the Executive Development in Policing Program at the Canadian Police College.

“The Cornwall Police Services Board is very pleased to welcome Vincent Foy as the new Deputy Chief of Police and anticipate that his personal strengths, broad experience, and formidable skillset will compliment the excellent work performed by our current staff,” said Chair of the Police Services Board, Elaine MacDonald. “Given Mr. Foy’s experience in Cornwall and area, we look forward to a seamless transition.”

MacDonald also thanked CPS’ Senior Leadership team who have supported Spowart during her transition to Chief and during the process of finding a new Deputy Chief.

“Throughout this time the employees of the CPS have showed themselves to be the consummate professionals who daily earn our absolute trust and enjoy our complete confidence,” MacDonald said.

Foy also has donated his time as a volunteer by sitting on the Board of the Children’s Aid Society of SD&G from 2008 to 2015, as an Army Cadet instructor in BC, and as a soccer coach.

Foy will be officially sworn in at the next meeting of the Cornwall Police Services Board on Jan. 13, 2022.