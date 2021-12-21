CPS update on ongoing investigation in Twelfth Street East area

These charges have yet to be proven in court.

ONGOING INVESTIGATION IN AREA OF TWELFTH STREET EAST

Cornwall, ON – On December 14th, 2021, the Cornwall Police Service (CPS) was called to investigate an incident that occurred in the area of Twelfth Street East, resulting in ongoing police presence. This afternoon, police cleared the area and are continuing with the ongoing investigation.

At this time, limited details are being released due to the investigation continuing to be ongoing. The CPS can, however, confirm there is no concern for public safety.

We are not currently appealing for public assistance with the incident, but greatly appreciate the patience and cooperation of residents in the area while police were conducting the investigation.

FAIL TO ATTEND FOR FINGERPRINTS, THEFT UNDER $5000, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE I SUBSTANCE, OPERATION WHILE PROHIBITED

Cornwall, ON – Dustin George, 32, of Akwesasne was arrested on December 18th, 2021 and charged with failing to attend for fingerprints, theft under $5000, possession of a Schedule I substance, and operation while prohibited. It is alleged on August 7th, 2021, the man attended a Ninth Street business and removed merchandise, making no attempt to pay for the items as he left the store. The man is further alleged to have failed to attend police headquarters for fingerprints on November 15th, 2021. On December 18th, 2021, he was taken into custody while stopped at the Port of Entry, and found to be operating a motor vehicle while prohibited, as well as in possession of a Schedule I substance, being cocaine. He was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on February 24th, 2022.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – James Logan, 71, of Cornwall was arrested on December 18th, 2021 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged the man breached his conditional sentence order and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On December 18th, 2021, he was taken into custody on the strength of a warrant and released to appear in court on December 30th, 2021.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Alain Desjardins, 39, of Hawkesbury was arrested on December 18th, 2021 and charged with breach of probation for consuming alcohol. It is alleged while police were investigating an unrelated matter, the man was located intoxicated and in breach of his conditions. During the investigation, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on February 22nd, 2022.

THEFT OF A MOTOR VEHICLE, POSSESSION OF PROPERTY OBTAINED BY CRIME, OBSTRUCT POLICE

Cornwall, ON – Isaiah Reyne, 18, of Barrie, ON was arrested on December 19th, 2021 and charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime and obstruct police. It is alleged on December 18th, 2021, the man took a motor vehicle that did not belong to him from someone he did not know and police were contacted. During the investigation, police were able to locate the vehicle, at which time the man fled from the vehicle. He was taken into custody after a brief foot chase. The man was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on February 24th, 2022.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT X 2, ASSAULT WITH A WEAPON, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 37-year-old Iroquois woman was arrested on December 19th, 2021 and charged with the following:

· Assault x 2

· Assault with a weapon

· Breach of release order for contacting her ex-boyfriend and being within 100 metres of him

It is alleged on November 10th and December 19th, the woman assaulted her ex-boyfriend. It is further alleged on one of the occasions, the woman assaulted the victim with a knife. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On December 19th, 2021, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. Her name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

UTTERING THREATS

Cornwall, ON – Justin Zealand, 29, of no-fixed-address was arrested on December 19th, 2021 and charged with uttering threats. It is alleged on December 19th, the man attended a Water Street business and made threats to kill individuals that he did not know inside of the business. Police were contacted and took the man into custody. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

SEXUAL ASSAULT, ASSAULT, ASSAULT POLICE, OBSTRUCT POLICE, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – James Mist, 57, of Cornwall was arrested on December 19th, 2021 and charged with the following:

· Sexual assault

· Assault

· Assault police

· Obstruct police

· Breach of probation order for failing to keep the peace

It is alleged on December 19th, 2021, the man sexually assaulted a woman known to him, and further assaulted another woman who he knew. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, the man is further alleged to have resisted police and assaulted a police officer. He was taken into custody after a brief struggle, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 133 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the weekend (8:00 am Friday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.

The mapping data on the Crime Plot Map is an extract from the Cornwall Police Service and only contains incidents that meet public disclosure eligibility in order to protect the identity of the victims. Since only a subset of data is displayed, the number of mapped incidents may not be a true reflection of how many incidents are actually on file for the day(s) or time range selected.

CPS reserves the right to not post all calls for service in order to protect the identity of the victims.