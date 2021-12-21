EOHU warns of lack of supply of Pfizer vaccine

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) region is warning that there is a lack of the Pfizer version of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Especially with the Omicron variant spreading rapidly in communities, the best option for your third dose is the first one available to you.” reminds Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Medical Officer of Health at the EOHU. “No matter what your first and second doses were, a third dose of any mRNA vaccine will increase protection from the virus.”

The lack of supply is due to a delay in shipment to Ontario. Due to the limited supply of the Pfizer vaccine, those who wish to be vaccinated and are 30 years of age or older will be given the Moderna version of the shot, while Pfizer will be saved for individuals aged 12-to-29 due to a lower risk of pericarditis or myocarditis in those age groups.

“Both vaccines are safe and effective to receive as a third dose, regardless of what the first or second doses may have been, and clinics will continue to vaccinate all eligible individuals with appointments. The pediatric Pfizer dose supplies are not affected by this shortage,” reads a statement from the EOHU.

COVID-19 vaccinations are by appointment only. The EOHU states that more appointment dates will be added as more doses of the vaccine become available. Those wishing to book either their first, second or booster dose of the vaccine are asked to do so through the provincial booking portal at https://covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/ or by calling 1‑833‑943‑3900.