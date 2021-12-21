South Dundas man facing attempted murder charge after domestic incident

These charges have yet to be proven in court.

(SOUTH DUNDAS, ON) On December 9, 2021 shortly before 5:00 p.m., the Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers with the assistance of the SD&G OPP crime unit, investigated a Domestic incident in the South Dundas Township.

Investigation determine that the male severely assaulted his common law partner on several occasions. Further investigation revealed several historical domestic related offences occurred as well. The female victim was transported to hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries.

A 40-year-old male accused of South Dundas, Ontario was arrested and is charged with;

– Attempt to Commit Murder – CC 239(1) (b)

– Assault – CC 266 – five counts

– Assault Causing Bodily Harm- CC 267(b)

– Assault Cause Bodily Harm – Choke, suffocate or strangle- CC 267(c) – three counts

– Mischief – Domestic – CC 430(4)

– Forcible Confinement – CC 279(2) – two counts

– Uttering Threats – Cause death or Bodily Harm-Spousal – CC 264.1(1) (a) – two counts

The name of the accused is being withheld in order to protect the identity of the victim.

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of justice in Cornwall on December 22, 2021.

Anyone having information on the above incident or any other crime is asked to call SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or you can submit a TIP online at www.seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca