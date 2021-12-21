South Dundas man facing attempted murder charge after domestic incident

December 21, 2021 — Changed at 14 h 51 min on December 20, 2021
Reading time: 1 min
Provided by the OPP
South Dundas man facing attempted murder charge after domestic incident
OPP Emblem.

These charges have yet to be proven in court.

(SOUTH DUNDAS, ON) On December 9, 2021 shortly before 5:00 p.m., the Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers with the assistance of the SD&G OPP crime unit, investigated a Domestic incident in the South Dundas Township.

Investigation determine that the male severely assaulted his common law partner on several occasions. Further investigation revealed several historical domestic related offences occurred as well.  The female victim was transported to hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries.

A 40-year-old male accused of South Dundas, Ontario was arrested and is charged with;

– Attempt to Commit Murder – CC 239(1) (b)

– Assault – CC 266 – five counts

– Assault Causing Bodily Harm- CC 267(b)

– Assault Cause Bodily Harm – Choke, suffocate or strangle- CC 267(c) – three counts

– Mischief – Domestic – CC 430(4)

– Forcible Confinement – CC 279(2) – two counts

– Uttering Threats – Cause death or Bodily Harm-Spousal – CC 264.1(1) (a) – two counts

The name of the accused is being withheld in order to protect the identity of the victim.

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of justice in Cornwall on December 22, 2021.

Anyone having information on the above incident or any other crime is asked to call SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or you can submit a TIP online at www.seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca

Share this article

Suggested articles

South Dundas man charged with major fraud
Regional News

South Dundas man charged with major fraud

OTTAWA/IROQUOIS – A South Dundas man connected with a local property development company faces eight charges relating to fraud allegations…

Seaway Valley Pharmacy supporting the South Dundas Snowsuit fund
Regional News

Seaway Valley Pharmacy supporting the South Dundas Snowsuit fund

When Seaway Valley Pharmacy’s staff association had some money left over in their staff fund this year,…

South Dundas Fire responds to hazardous materials spill at Ross Video
Regional News

South Dundas Fire responds to hazardous materials spill at Ross Video

IROQUOIS, Ontario - The South Dundas Fire & Emergency Services states that it is responding to a…