City of Cornwall closes indoor recreational facilities amid rise of COVID-19 cases

CORNWALL, Ontario – On Wednesday, Dec. 22, the City of Cornwall announced that they would be closing municipally operated indoor recreational facilities at the end of that day due to rising cases of COVID-19.

“As cases rise in our area, we’re working proactively to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” said Mayor Glen Grant. “We will reopen indoor recreation facilities when it is safe to do so.”

As of Dec. 22, there were 287 active COVID-19 cases in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) region, 77 of which were in the City of Cornwall.

All bookings for the Aquatic Centre, Benson Centre, and Civic Complex have been cancelled and will be refunded.

The closure is expected to last until Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Swimming lesson participants will be contacted about when their classes will resume and any missed classes will be made up for at that time.

Outdoor recreational facilities remain open, but the City asks that residents follow public health guidelines.