EOHU added 123 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) region saw a steep increase in COVID-19 cases over the weekend, adding 123 new cases by Monday, Dec. 20.

The EOHU added another 64 new COVID-19 cases between Tuesday, Dec. 21 and Wednesday, Dec. 22 bringing the regions total active cases to 287.

“We assume that most of our local cases are Omicron and that most of them are from household spread,” said EOHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis during a media briefing on Wednesday morning.

The Omicron variant of the COVID-19, first identified in South Africa is estimated to be four-to-six times more transmissible than the previous dominant variant, Delta.

“The good news coming out of South Africa is that most of the cases seem to be milder and require less medical intervention,” said Dr. Roumeliotis.

Roumeliotis did say that the best protection from severe illness and hospitalization was to receive a third booster dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

Roumeliotis said that third doses of a COVID-19 vaccine provided between 70 and 80 per cent effective protection against the Omicron variant.

As of Monday, Dec. 20, Ontario residents aged 18 years and older were eligible to book their, however, residents of the EOHU region found difficulties finding available appointment times.

Tried to book 3rd shots for me and hubby. Apparently that’s not an option! What the hell is going on? How are we supposed to feel remotely confident in those who are supposed to be fighting this pandemic??? Get it together!! @thedrpaul @EOHU_tweet @gator_gum @imgrund @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/XV7uzgw6QK — Stephanee Walker-Jolly (@steph11676) December 20, 2021

Seaway News checked the provincial online vaccine appointment booking portal on Monday, Dec. 20, Tuesday, Dec. 21 and Wednesday, Dec. 22 only to find no appointments available each time.

Dr. Roumeliotis said that the EOHU would soon be adding more vaccine appointment dates for January in the near future.

As of Wednesday, Dec. 22 there were 77 active COVID-19 cases in Cornwall, 12 in the Northern portion of Akwesasne, 11 in South Glengarry, 24 in South Stormont, seven in South Dundas, 29 in North Dundas, eight in North Stormont, 10 in North Glengarry, two in Eash Hawkesbury, 10 in Hawkesbury, eight in Champlain, eight in The Nation, nine in Casselman, 45 in Russell, 18 in Clarence-Rockland, and 18 in Alfred and Plantagenet.

There were four individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 and one unvaccinated individual with COVID-19 in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Since March 2020, 134 people have died of COVID-19.