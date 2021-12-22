The Council of the Township of South Glengarry moves forward with 2022 budget

December 22, 2021 at 11 h 09 min
By Nick Laurin
The Council of the Township of South Glengarry's Mayor Lyle Warden, Deputy Mayor Stephanie Jaworski, Council Martin Lang, and Councilor Sam McDonell during their meeting on Dec 20,2021

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – In November, the Council of the Township of South Glengarry met to deliberate on the 2022 budget, where administration recommended targeting a three per cent tax levy increase, an intent to implement a rate of 2.75 per cent for existing properties.

On Dec, 20, 2021. The Council of the Township of South Glengarry moved forward, and officially approved the 2022 budget during their last meeting of the year.

“I’m quite happy seeing us passing our budget before the end of the year. I think it’s great, it gives staff something to work with, especially with the environment that we’re in,” said Councilor Martin Lang.

The Township received a notice in December that the Ontario Community Infrastructure Funding (OCIF) annual grant had been increased from $333,052 to $709,071, resulting in an increase to the capital roads offset reserve to $1,266,137.

“I just wanted to echo what Council Lang said. Being so ahead of the game is going to really put us in a good position to move quickly in 2022,” said Deputy Mayor Stephanie Jaworski.

The results from The Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC) Year End Tax File (YETF), and the taxation on existing properties (assessment growth) will represent 1.59 per cent of the net levy increase, and taxation on new properties (new assessment) will represent 1.41 per cent of net levey increase, compared to the 2.75 per cent increase on existing properties discussed in November.

The approval of this budget will be followed by a Taxation By-law (January), and a Final Tax By-law once the Upper Tier and Education Tax Rates are finalized by the United Counties of SD&G (February-April)

For more information on the 2022 budget, click here

