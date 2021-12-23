Lloyd Chaput recognized with Distinguished Service Award for work in engineering

CORNWALL, Ontario – On November 4, 2021, the Ontario Association of Certified Engineering Technicians and Technologists (OACETT) held its bi-annual Provincial Honours and Awards Gala, recognizing individuals and organizations’ outstanding contributions towards the engineering and applied science technology profession, their community, and the Association.

This year, long-time OACETT member and volunteer Lloyd Chaput, C.E.T., is the recipient of the Distinguished Service Award in recognition of his exceptional service to the Association, notably the local Cornwall Chapter, which was formed in 1989 and currently represents 125 members.

Lloyd is a committed volunteer with over 22 years of dedicated service. His volunteer career with OACETT included several consecutive terms as Cornwall Chapter chair and four years as past-chair and vice-chair. During his leadership terms, he was committed to bringing members together and providing them with educational opportunities through meaningful events, including tours of his employer’s unique co-generation facility. He also arranged many speaking engagements, golf tournaments and represented the chapter at regional meetings and OACETT’s Annual General Meetings. As Lloyd humbly remarked upon receiving his award, “throughout the years, we did a lot of work for OACETT and never asked for any thanks because that’s the thing to do.”

His volunteerism extended beyond his local chapter to the St. Lawrence College Advisory Board, which focused primarily on technical courses. Additionally, he served as a judge and presenter of the OACETT Award for Best Applied Science and Technology Project for decades at the United Counties Science Fair. He has also collaborated with Professional Engineers Ontario members in eastern Ontario on model bridge-building projects.

Lloyd graduated from the Ryerson Institute of Technology in 1959 and moved to Cornwall to work for the St. Lawrence Power Company. Decades later, he was hired by Cornwall Electric and held various engineering and management positions in the electrical utility. He is a Life Member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE) and the Canadian Power and Sail Squadron.

Lloyd and his wife Betty have been married for sixty years, reside in Cornwall, and are close with their children and grandchildren.

OACETT is a non-profit, self-governing, professional association and Ontario’s independent certifying body for engineering and applied science technicians and technologists. OACETT confers the designations C.Tech. (Certified Technician) and C.E.T. (Certified Engineering Technologist) which are recognized across the province by employers and other engineering professionals.