SD&G OPP closing all detachment offices except for Long Sault

December 23, 2021 — Changed at 15 h 25 min on December 22, 2021
Provided by the OPP
OPP SDG.

United Counties of SD&G, Ontario – Effective December 22, 2021, at 12 p.m., the Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police Detachments will be closed to the public until further notice. Of the five OPP detachments the only detachment that will remain open to the public is the Long Sault detachment. All other satellite offices (Morrisburg, Winchester, Alexandria and Lancaster) will be closed. These steps are being taken as a precautionary measure to help reduce the spread of Covid infection, and minimize possible exposures.

Members of the public can still call 911 or the non-emergency OPP number at 1-888-310-1122 for police assistance. Please note that some administrative services may be impacted or suspended as a result.

