Tim Hortons Bowl for Kids Sake 2022 supporting youth mentoring programs

The 44th Tim Hortons Bowl for Kids Sake will take place on Saturday, February 5 in Cornwall and Sunday, February 6 in Chesterville.

The event is the largest FUNdraiser for BBBS and will see bowlers from across SD&G to support children and youth in need. Participants from the community are invited to put together teams of 4 to 6 bowlers and collect pledges to support Big Brothers Big Sisters’ seven mentoring programs.

“We’re really excited to have Tim Hortons partner with us,” said BBBS Executive Director Ron Graham. “Funds raised from our signature event will allow us to continue to serve over 400 children from all parts of SD&G.”

Tim Hortons Bowl for Kids Sake has been a familiar community fundraiser, providing a large bulk of the funds for youth mentoring programs offered by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cornwall and District.

The Honourary Chair for the 2022 Tim Hortons Bowl for Kids Sake in Cornwall is Stephen Douris. Mr. Douris was named the 2021 Big Brother of the Year as well as the 2021 Cornwall Citizen of the Year.

Over 100 Tim Hortons team members also participate in the event each year by bowling and raising pledges to support local children between 6-16 so they can have a positive role model.

Teams bowl for about an hour and are encouraged to be creative and compete for prizes for Best Team Costume and Most Original Team Name. Tim Hortons Bowl for Kids Sake offers the chance to win over $3000 in prizes, including a $500 cash grand prize, courtesy the Rotary Club of Cornwall.

To receive your team registration kit, please call 613-933-8035 or email cornwall@bigbrothersbigsisters.ca.