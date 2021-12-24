Two arrested after St. Felix drug bust

These charges have yet to be proven in court.

Cornwall, ON – Cory Arial, 32, and Heather Rochon, 30, both of Cornwall, were arrested on December 22nd, 2021 and charged with the following:

Possession of a Schedule I substance x 2 (cocaine)

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)

Possession of illicit cannabis

Possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling

Possession of property obtained by crime

Cory Arial was also charged with breach of probation for failing to keep the peace.

As a result of an ongoing investigation by the CPS Street Crime Unit, on December 22nd, 2021, police executed a drug warrant in the area of Walton Street and St. Felix Street. During the search of the residence, police located a quantity of cocaine and crack cocaine, illicit cannabis, as well as a quantity of Canadian and United States currency. The combined total of the drugs and currency seized is estimated to be over $7,000.00.

The individuals were taken into custody, charged accordingly and Cory Arial was held in custody to await a bail hearing. Heather Rochon was released to appear in court on March 1st, 2022.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Lenka Precechtel, 43, of Cornwall was arrested on December 22nd, 2021 and charged with two counts of breach of undertaking for contacting a certain person and attending a certain residence. She was also charged with breach of release order for attending the same residence. It is alleged on December 4th, 2021, the woman attended a certain residence, despite her conditions, and police were contacted to investigate. On December 22nd, 2021, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Adam Albers, 34, of Cornwall was arrested on December 22nd, 2021 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged the man failed to attend court on October 19th, 2021 for a theft offence and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On December 22nd, 2021, he was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant and released to appear in court on March 1st, 2022.

DOMESTIC ASSAULTS, MISCHIEF, THREATS, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 36-year-old Long Sault man was arrested on December 22nd, 2021 and charged with the following:

Domestic assault x 3

Domestic mischief

Uttering threats

Breach of probation (for failing to keep the peace)

It is alleged between December 18 and December 22, 2021, the man assaulted his girlfriend on three occasions, damaged doors in her residence, and further made threats to kill the woman. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On December 22nd, 2021, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 42 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours. To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.