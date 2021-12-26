Festive Fun at Dundas Manor

Dundas Manor created a unique display to celebrate Christmas, a beautiful Christmas showcase with a Dundas Manor family story attached to it.

Many years ago, former owner and administrator Jill Alguire, decided to start a Christmas Village collection. Each year, she carefully added to it, and everyone enjoyed this village for several years. “Then as things change, the village was tucked away in the basement and our showcase was decorated differently throughout the Christmas season,” explains Jennifer Hill, Activity Program and Services Director. “This year, we brought the sleeping village back to life! The folks who remembered it from years gone by are thrilled to see it again and the folks who had never seen it, have been admiring its beauty for the first time. A magical Christmas village with a history dear to our hearts.”

In a Facebook post, Jill Alguire expressed her thanks: “Thank you for your kind words and for bringing back such a lovely memory. I did enjoy doing this every year and continue to do my fireplace mantle at home in a similar fashion. Merry Christmas and best wishes to all the residents and staff at the Manor over the holiday season.”

We also hope we’ve helped to deck your halls with items from our 2nd annual online Country Bazaar auction! Thank you to everyone who bid on the beautiful crafts made by residents and staff. In all, $2,500 was raised for the Residents’ Council and Activity Department.

“These items are works of HEART, donated by our beloved residents, staff, families, volunteers, and friends. You know who you are, and we appreciate you beyond words,” summed up Jennifer Hill.

Thank you everyone! Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!